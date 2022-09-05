Very hot this week with smoky conditions

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will remain pretty warm for this time of the year as much of the area stays in the 60s. Smoky and hazy skies will be likely through the night.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap through the week with temperatures staying very hot. Highs will be in the 90s for many with some triple digit temperatures possible each day through Thursday. Wildfires out west are burning and that will push some smoke into the region for much of the week.

A front is expected to pass through the area late Thursday, which will push away the smoke and usher in some cooler temperatures. Highs Friday and Saturday could stay in the 70s! That would feel great after the significant heat we have coming up.

Temperatures will return to the 80s next week with sunshine returning.

