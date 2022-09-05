One dead after shooting in Arlington

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but Strande says there is no danger to the general public.

Stay with Dakota News Now for the latest on this story.

