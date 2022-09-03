Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:22 AM MDT
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeve’s wrote on Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

