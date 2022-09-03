Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2

Comets take on Cavaliers, Patriots crush Cobblers
Friday Night Hike Part 2 9-2
Friday Night Hike Part 2 9-2(n/a)
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their season openers, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian faced off against each other in a Rapid City rumble. Plus, the Rapid City Central Cobblers had a tough task of taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln after losing to Sturgis last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Stevens High School was placed in secure status after a student was reported to have a gun.
Toy gun causes lockdown at Stevens High School
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue
A Pine Ridge Dispensary gets more than half of its customers from outside of the Reservation.
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation

Latest News

Friday Night Hike 9-2 Part 1
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 1
9-1 CENTRAL SOCCER
Central girls soccer defeats Sturgis, boys game ends in draw
9-1 STEVENS BOYS SOCCER
Stevens boys soccer team focused on accomplishing big things
8-31 Stevens AOW
Breanna Reagan-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week