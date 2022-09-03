Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 1

Hot Springs shuts out Lakota Tech, Stevens downs Douglas
Friday Night Hike 9-2 Part 1
Friday Night Hike 9-2 Part 1(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison were in need of a quick recovery after last week’s lost to McCook Central-Montrose. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders wanted to keep things rolling coming off a major victory over Sioux Falls Washington in the Rushmore Bowl. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights in this week’s edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Stevens High School was placed in secure status after a student was reported to have a gun.
Toy gun causes lockdown at Stevens High School
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue
A Pine Ridge Dispensary gets more than half of its customers from outside of the Reservation.
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation

Latest News

Friday Night Hike Part 2 9-2
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2
9-1 CENTRAL SOCCER
Central girls soccer defeats Sturgis, boys game ends in draw
9-1 STEVENS BOYS SOCCER
Stevens boys soccer team focused on accomplishing big things
8-31 Stevens AOW
Breanna Reagan-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week