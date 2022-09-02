Sturgis rodeo features a different type of mustang

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hop on your pony and get ready for the rodeo, but this isn’t your regular rodeo. The Sturgis Mustang Rally Rodeo takes the competition to the pavement instead of the dirt.

The Mustang Rodeo is one lap, with six different stops. It’s a battle of who can get it done the fastest with the most points. You earn points by lassoing stick horses and playing a car version of corn hole.

Some car owners have major help from their trusty steed as well.

“Running in a convertible is a big advantage, you can toss a lot farther,” said Troy, a competitor in the mustang rodeo.

Before the rodeo, competition among the teams was rather low. After a few strong runs by teams, players determined they needed to strategize to take home the trophy.

The Mustang Rally runs through Sept. 4.

