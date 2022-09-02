Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

“Today there was a tragic shooting outside Mervo during regular dismissal,” said Baltimore City Public Schools on Twitter. “One of our students was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts are with the family & Mervo community. We will have counselors at the school next week for students & staff.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Stevens High School was placed in secure status after a student was reported to have a gun.
Toy gun causes lockdown at Stevens High School
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue
A Pine Ridge Dispensary gets more than half of its customers from outside of the Reservation.
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation
A Rapid City High School student received his food for a food truck that was provided by the...
South Dakota Department of Education returns to free and reduced lunch program

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on...
Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34