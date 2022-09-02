Rapid City schools lock down over toy gun

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right before classes began at Stevens High School Thursday morning, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a person waving a gun in the school parking lot. The campus went into lockdown status shortly after.

It was later determined the gun was a toy.

During the lockdown, the majority of the students were safely in their classrooms; however, some students were lingering in a parking lot while officers assessed the situation.

“The sheriff pulled me over and said it’s best if you guys go back to your car. We don’t know what going on, but you guys need to stay over there,” said senior Grace Payton.

Schools that were on lockdown Thursday morning were:

  • Stevens High School
  • West Middle School
  • Canyon Lake Elementary School
  • Pinedale Elementary School
  • South Canyon Elementary School

“During the course of the investigation, we were able to recover the weapon in question and determine it was a toy gun. Furthermore, we were able to identify those involved individuals and we have them in our custody at this point in time,” said Captain Dustin Morrison of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement will work with the school district to determine possible consequences for the students involved.

