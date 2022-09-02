HealthWatch: National Better Breakfast Month

HealthWatch-National Better Breakfast Month
HealthWatch-National Better Breakfast Month
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You know the old saying: “It’s the most important meal of the day.” And with school back in session, a healthy breakfast is more important than ever.

Dr. Larson with Creekside Medical Clinic has some advice.

“Hi, I’m Dr. Larson at Creekside Medical Clinic. September is National Better Breakfast Month, and with our kids returning to school I wanted to touch on the importance of this first meal of the day. Establishing and maintaining healthy eating behaviors in childhood and adolescence can help to prevent many diet-related chronic illnesses, as well as help prevent the development of other illnesses later in life such as obesity, coronary artery disease, stroke, and type-2 diabetes. One of the best ways to establish these healthy eating behaviors is to focus on making sure our kids are eating breakfast. in a 2015 survey, just over 36% of high school students reported eating breakfast every day of the week. More than half reported that they ate breakfast less than twice per week. Considering that breakfast contributes around 1/4th of daily calories for children, that is a lot of lost nutrition. In a study of students who ate breakfast regularly, it was found that those children had increased performance in subjects such as math, fewer child and teacher ratings of psychosocial problems, and decreased incidence of absenteeism and tardiness. If you are looking for information on what foods are best to focus on at breakfast, the Choose My Plate tool at myplate.gov is a great resource. In general, try to focus on foods high in fiber, protein, calcium, vitamin D, and iron; try to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and foods with added sugars. Stay safe and healthy and have a great school year,” said Dr. Larson

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested
A Rapid City High School student received his food for a food truck that was provided by the...
South Dakota Department of Education returns to free and reduced lunch program
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

Latest News

Rapid City Education Center
Rapid City schools lock down over toy gun
President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Kevin Killer is signing the memorandum of mutual agreement...
Agreement between OST, PCSO designed to help lower crime rates
Highs could be near 100
Very hot for the weekend
Stevens High School was placed in secure status after a student was reported to have a gun.
Toy gun causes lockdown at Stevens High School