Very hot this weekend and next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light showers are possible this evening, but nothing will be heavy. By morning, we are going to be mostly clear and clear skies will continue for all of the day tomorrow and for the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow won’t be as bad as today with most of our area peaking in the upper 80s or lower 90s. We will see very hot temperatures once again by the weekend with parts of our area seeing highs near 100°. Highs will be well into the 90s for much of next week as well.

