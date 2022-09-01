Mixology at Home - Black Russian

By Jack Siebold
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are dozens of simple one-two-three cocktail recipes and today it is the Black Russian with only two ingredients - vodka and coffee liqueur.

Just remember: it is a two-to-one ratio, two ounces of vodka and one ounce of coffee liqueur. I use Kahlua but other coffee-based liqueurs work just as well. I have used coffee moonshine at times, a little more potent.

Add the vodka and coffee liqueur to a mixing glass with ice, stir to mix and cool the drink; and then strain into a rocks glass with ice. Honestly, you can just mix it in the rocks glass instead of the mixing glass. I usually serve this cocktail straight up but it is strong (the sweetness can fool you) so that melting ice might not be a bad thing. You can add a cherry as well.

There are some tweaks you can do to literally spice up the cocktail. I add a pinch of cayenne pepper. What about a spicy bitters such as Hellfire Habanero Bitters? So far, everyone who has had the Black Russian with habanero bitters enjoyed it.

Another option is adding two dashes of orange bitters and I’ve heard some bartenders use vanilla vodka as well. You can spend an evening just experimenting on this classic cocktail.

There is another variation if you want to “go big” as in “The Big Lebowski” ... a White Russian. Just add a splash of heavy cream on top and you have “The Dude’s” drink. Go a little further and add some Irish Cream and you have the Mudslide.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested
A Rapid City High School student received his food for a food truck that was provided by the...
South Dakota Department of Education returns to free and reduced lunch program
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

Latest News

Highs could be near 100
Very hot for the weekend
Windsor Block in downtown Rapid City wants to be known for its whiskeys.
What makes a great whiskey bar?
The Black Russian is a simple, two ingredient drink that can be tweaked in numerous ways.
Mixology at Home - Black Russian
Windsor Block Whiskey Bar recently opened downtown Rapid City.
What makes a great whiskey bar?