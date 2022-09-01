Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers

Meals on Wheels makes and delivers a variety of food to the home-bound elderly.
Meals on Wheels makes and delivers a variety of food to the home-bound elderly.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising grocery costs has caused people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, to turn elsewhere to get their food needs met, placing a heavy burden on non-profit organizations like Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers to help drive meals to home bound senior citizens in the Black Hills. The increase in people requesting meals has led the organization to add an additional route but also makes the need for volunteers more urgent.

“Our volunteers come to our kitchen, pick up a couple of coolers filled with cold and hot food and then deliver it out to the community. It takes anywhere from 45 minutes to about an hour and a half to do a route, usually between 10 and 15 stops,” said Tim Schnider, community resource coordinator for Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota.

Currently Meals on Wheels needs about 13 volunteers per week. Volunteers must be over the age of 18, have a valid driver’s license, and have insurance on their cars. In addition to bringing food, volunteers offer a level of companionship to many of the home-bound the organization serves.

Schnider says volunteering is a rewarding feeling. “Getting to help out the seniors in the community and just to hear their stories, getting to meet their pets, and stories of their past and their children and it’s hard to explain how rewarding it is until you’ve actually gone out and done it.”

For more information on how you can sign up to volunteer head to the Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota website.

