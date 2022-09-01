Heat prompts Rapid City school closures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools District will release students from 14 schools early Thursday due to the forecasted heat.

These schools do not have air conditioning. According to RCAS, temperatures were above 90 degrees in some classrooms Wednesday and they anticipate it being hotter Thursday.

Bus routes will run early.

Elementary schools closing early are:

Black Hawk

Canyon Lake

Grandview

Horace Mann

Meadowbrook

Pinedale

Rapid Valley

Robbinsdale

South Canyon

South Park

Wilson

Middle Schools closing early are:

West Middle School

South Middle School

North Middle School

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.