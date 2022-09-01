Heat prompts Rapid City school closures

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pxfuel)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools District will release students from 14 schools early Thursday due to the forecasted heat.

These schools do not have air conditioning. According to RCAS, temperatures were above 90 degrees in some classrooms Wednesday and they anticipate it being hotter Thursday.

Bus routes will run early.

Elementary schools closing early are:

  • Black Hawk
  • Canyon Lake
  • Grandview
  • Horace Mann
  • Meadowbrook
  • Pinedale
  • Rapid Valley
  • Robbinsdale
  • South Canyon
  • South Park
  • Wilson

Middle Schools closing early are:

  • West Middle School
  • South Middle School
  • North Middle School

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
A Rapid City High School student received his food for a food truck that was provided by the...
South Dakota Department of Education returns to free and reduced lunch program
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue

Latest News

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
A Pine Ridge Dispensary gets more than half of its customers from outside of the Reservation.
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation
Meals on Wheels makes and delivers a variety of food to the home-bound elderly.
Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota needs volunteers
Highs could reach the triple digits
Hot and dry tomorrow