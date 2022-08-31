Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sergeant Gabriel Testerman, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne, was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The charges have not yet been announced.

According to a release from the WHP, the officers were notified by the Cheyenne Police Department that Testerman was involved in an investigation .

Testerman was later removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

