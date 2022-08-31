Sturgis Rally brings millions of dollars in tax revenue

The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.
The revenue sum from temporary vendors was less than last year's sum.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vendors at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.54 million in taxes.

That total was down 14% compared to last year’s numbers. In addition, there were 10% fewer temporary vendors attending the rally compared to 2021.

This year’s Sturgis Rally had a total of 917 temporary vendors compared to the 1,014 the event had the previous year. Taxes collected at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally include state and municipal sales, tourism, and municipal gross receipts.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Native American World Series 8-28
Softball, sportsmanship celebrated at Native American World Series

Latest News

A local food truck is on a mission to give back to the community.
Old School Sliders gives free burgers to health care workers
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse
The sales tax receipts represent all the purchases of goods and services that have been made...
June brought record-breaking sales tax receipts
Very sunny this week
Hot and sunny tomorrow