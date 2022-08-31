Rapid City trash collection adjusted for Labor Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City trash collection will be adjusted next week due to the federal holiday. City transit services, landfill and library operations will also be affected.

Trash collection Sept. 5 is scheduled for Sept. 6, with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, but people should leave their cans out until collected. The Rapid City Landfill as well as Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City Public Library will be closed Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

City of Rapid City offices will be closed Sept. 5 along and the City Council meeting is moved to Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

