Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman.

James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape.

He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021.

Today, his defense attorney asked for them, the state, and the court to go over the state’s reciprocal discovery.

Judge Robert Gusinsky also recently ordered more funds be allocated for the private investigator looking into the matter.

The next motions hearing is scheduled for October 18th.

