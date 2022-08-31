June brought record-breaking sales tax receipts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sales tax receipts for Rapid City set a record at $3.7 million for June, breaking the previous record of $3.63 million set last December.

June’s sale tax receipts represent a 9.83% increase compared to last year’s receipts for the same month.

“The June number is significant because the rate of increase is coming in near the rate of inflation,” said Pauline Sumption, the city’s finance director.

Receipts for the first half of this year totaled $18.2 million, which is higher than the receipts from last year during the same time period.

”It shows that we’ve got a good solid level of visitor ship in the community, a good solid level of spending going on in our community, and so obviously were very pleased that those trends are continuing,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

The city has reached more than $3 million in monthly sales tax receipts nine times since December 2020.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.