Well Above Normal Temperatures through Labor Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:50 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures - that’s about it through Thursday as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area. Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

A cold front will knock temps down a few degrees Friday. There won’t be much moisture with that front, so at this time, no significant precipitation is expected.

Labor Day weekend will be warmer again with widespread 90s Sunday and Monday, and further into next week.

