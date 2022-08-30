The summer heat is refusing to surrender

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 50s, possibly 40s for some locations. The skies tonight will be mostly clear with a few stray clouds possible. Tuesday will look to be dry and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thursday looks like it will be the hottest day with a high in the mid 90s. A frontal system moves in on Friday dropping temperatures back down to the 80s. However, the relief is short lived as highs are back in the 90s with plenty of sun for the weekend.

