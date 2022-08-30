Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Martin made threatening comments in an attempt to dissuade a person from testifying against Martin’s co-conspirators in pending federal criminal proceedings.

Martin was already sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges. All but 18 months of the witness tampering sentence will be served at the same time as the drug sentence.

