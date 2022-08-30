Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness

(KY3)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Martin made threatening comments in an attempt to dissuade a person from testifying against Martin’s co-conspirators in pending federal criminal proceedings.

Martin was already sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges. All but 18 months of the witness tampering sentence will be served at the same time as the drug sentence.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Native American World Series 8-28
Softball, sportsmanship celebrated at Native American World Series
The Thunderdome preps for the 16th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally.
Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs

Latest News

HOPE Centre receives $25,000 donation.
HOPE Center gets $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe campaign
A teacher at Horace Mann Elementary guides students to the playground before school starts.
Rapid City Area Schools ring in the school year and kids are excited
Gaming numbers in Deadwood are down for July.
Gaming numbers in Deadwood are down for July.
Inflation hits teachers as they prep classrooms.
Inflation hits teachers as they prep classrooms