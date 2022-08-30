Pet of the week: Tux

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new fluffy fur ball has arrived at the Humane Society of the Black Hills!

Tux is looking for a place that will let him reenact Home Alone. He prefers a quiet house with no small children because he prefers to cuddle with you alone, and although he is 8 years old, he is still a confident feline with full potential.

His adoption fee is only $20 for a limited time. If you are interested in this fur ball you can find him at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

