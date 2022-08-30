Gaming numbers in Deadwood are down for July

Gaming numbers were down in Deadwood compared to last year.
Gaming numbers were down in Deadwood compared to last year.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) -Tourists from all over the country flock to Deadwood to enjoy the entertainment in the historic town. In 2021, tourism in the northern hills spiked, but recent reports show some of those numbers are dwindling.

July tourism was slightly down compared to last year’s numbers. This is reflected in Deadwood’s gaming numbers, which show that overall gaming is down 8 percent and the overall revenue for the year is down 2 percent.

“2021 was kind of an outlier year because of the pent of demand and so it was really a banner year; so we still are seeing some very good numbers for Deadwood in comparison to what we’ve historically seen; so we’re very pleased yet with what our July numbers were even though there down just a little bit from our 2021 numbers,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Despite summer tourism being down compared to last year, the numbers are still higher than what they were for 2020. In combination with the lower gaming numbers one hotel experienced a slight decline in occupancy, but nothing that would cause concern since there were several factors in the decline.

“I would probably have to relate it to inflation. I mean gas prices are huge. Black Hills is definitely a drive-in destination as opposed to flying in, so people were like, were going to have a family, were going to have to drive across the country. Gas prices at four, five dollars a gallon, so they’re like ‘you know, maybe we’ll still travel there but we won’t stay as long,’” said Lorri Caufield, hotel manager of Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Despite numbers being down, most experts say 2021′s boom can be attributed to the end of the pandemic when people were eager to get back to normal.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Native American World Series 8-28
Softball, sportsmanship celebrated at Native American World Series
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
The complaint alleges that Noem improperly used the state airplane for personal reasons,...
AG Vargo says he’s waiting on an official word from GAB before deciding whether or not to recuse himself

Latest News

This is Tux, an 8-year-old cat that is up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Pet of the week: Tux
The encyclopedias where in one of the boxes inside a career classroom
Inflation hits teachers as they prep classrooms
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender declines to run for another term.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not seek re-election in 2023
The Thunderdome preps for the 16th annual Sturgis Mustang Rally.
Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs