Warm and dry to start the work week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

We will be sunny, warm, and dry to start off the work week. Monday we will see gusty conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday temperatures will continue to increase into the upper 80s. We will look to reach into the 90s on Wednesday. Thursday we will be in the low to mid 90s as we reach our final days of August.

