Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills

Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills.
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills.(KOTA KEVN)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region.

Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.

The sport has multiple testing tracks of various levels of increasing difficulty. Similar to earning a black belt in martial arts, skaters earn a gold medal after passing the most difficult test. Fewer than 3 percent of skaters who test in a year achieve this level, requiring years of dedication and practice to work through all the tests.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Steven Hoffenberg, left, is escorted by FBI agents in a Little Rock, Ark., parking garage after...
Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

Latest News

Wind Cave accepting applications for firewood sales at Elk Mountain Campground
Rapid City
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
Jimmy Hilton Pool
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
$2.4 million Bridge Improvement Grant awarded