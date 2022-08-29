Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning. (Source: KCTV)
By Nick Sloan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning.

Police said the vehicle that hit Charles Criniere left the scene in an unknown direction, KCTV reports.

Criniere was a middle school teacher who was spoken highly of and is described as an inspiration to others.

“I’m going to miss just the long talks that we would have where he would literally make you feel loved,” Senior Pastor Athol Barnes of Grace Point Baptist Church said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hopes the community can come together and help Criniere’s wife and 10 children.

“They were living off a teacher’s salary, 10 kids and they always gave, and I would look at him and be like, ‘How? How are they giving so much?’” one of Criniere’s neighbors said. “Their heart is to give to people. So, that fact that we can give back to them is the least we can do for this family.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Steven Hoffenberg, left, is escorted by FBI agents in a Little Rock, Ark., parking garage after...
Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

Latest News

Wind Cave accepting applications for firewood sales at Elk Mountain Campground
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders’ Robinson says he had surgery after shooting
Rapid City
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
Military members and veterans make a commitment to service, but many say they are being let...
Service Delayed: Military members and veterans lodge thousands of complaints over credit report mistakes
Jimmy Hilton Pool
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4