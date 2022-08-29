‘Show them that we do care’ in neighborhoods affected by recent violence

A bake sale at Knollwood Heights helps raise money for kids in the neighborhood.
A bake sale at Knollwood Heights helps raise money for kids in the neighborhood.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recent violence in Rapid City left many communities stunned. Rapid City Police Department’s community engagement division has been hard at work to keep people bonded together.

Earlier this month, a fatal shooting on Surfwood Drive began the line of recent violence, and since there have been multiple other fatal shootings. The first project the kids of the neighborhood did was paint a mural and host a bake sale, selling “Hood Cakes”. On Sunday, another bake sale was set up at Knollwood Heights, selling cakes and other donated baked goods. Sitting just next to the bake sale, was a pile of donated backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“It’s to show them that, that we do care. Like I said, they are loved and that this community the bad reputation that it gets, it’s not that bad, There’s a few bad apples, but everybody else, they are amazing people. They need to be recognized as that as well,” said Ted Hayward, event organizer.

The money raised from the bake sale was used to buy prescription glasses for one of the kids’ friend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Steven Hoffenberg, left, is escorted by FBI agents in a Little Rock, Ark., parking garage after...
Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

Latest News

Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills.
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
Wind Cave accepting applications for firewood sales at Elk Mountain Campground
Rapid City
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
Jimmy Hilton Pool
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
$2.4 million Bridge Improvement Grant awarded