Once again, it’s rally time but with Mustangs

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.

“Over 16 years, we’ve become a family. And we get cars from Florida to Washington, all over Canada. It’s amazing to see these people come from all over and get together,” said Dan Jacobson, committee member for the Sturgis Mustang Rally.

While Jacobson says the show and shine is the most popular event people look forward to; people race their cars, compete in a car rodeo, or learning how to zip their car down the highway, there is something happening all of the time.

“It’s not just a stagnant car show, there’s driving events, and you can put 100 miles on your car. You can do as much or as little as you want. That’s the great thing,” said Jacobson who has been part of the event since it began.

And something all of the people we talked to said, is it can get loud. “The loud running of the autocross. It’s absolutely, the Thunderdome, it’s named the Thunderdome for a reason,” said Vic Eubanks, owner of Deluxe Car Care.

“Well, it’s not as bad as the bike rally. You know it does shut off, it’s not a constant rumble, but when they get auto crossing out here, it gets pretty noisy,” said Jacobson.

It’s not just the roar of the engines that get loud either, the announcer for the racing events says his favorite part is getting the crowd cheering. And for over seven years, he has gotten good at it. “You get a race where two guys are pinned up against each other and they are a tenth or hundredth away from each other, it’s pretty easy to get the crowd excited,” said Jason Childress, announcer.

