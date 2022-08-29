Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City

Rapid City
Rapid City
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city.

Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.

The Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City Public Library will be closed Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The Monument is closed on Labor Day Monday.

City pools are closed for the season with the exception of the Roosevelt Swim Center’s outdoor 50-meter pool, which remains open through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The 50-meter pool will close for the season after Labor Day Monday. The Roosevelt Swim Center facility remains closed for renovations and will reopen to the public, including classes, beginning Sep. 6.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Steven Hoffenberg, left, is escorted by FBI agents in a Little Rock, Ark., parking garage after...
Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

Latest News

Jimmy Hilton Pool
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
$2.4 million Bridge Improvement Grant awarded
Samuel Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
A bake sale at Knollwood Heights helps raise money for kids in the neighborhood.
‘Show them that we do care’ in neighborhoods affected by recent violence