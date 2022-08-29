Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park.

According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the gate and proceeds support the Humane Society of the Black Hills, supporting the care of 5,000 animals. The public is also encouraged to drop off donations of pet food.

Jimmy Hilton Pool (KOTA)

Humane Society has a few rules for the event: dogs must be under their owner’s supervision and control at all times; dogs can swim freely but humans cannot go in the water above their knees; and owners are asked to pick up after their pets to keep the pool area neat and clean.

“This event is our biggest summer fundraiser and keeps people in the community talking throughout the year. Everyone has a blast. It’s a great way for the dogs to cool off and donations from the event support the shelter’s programs. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Caitlin Ausmann, resource development specialist for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

