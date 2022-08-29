Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4

Jimmy Hilton Pool
Jimmy Hilton Pool(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park.

According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the gate and proceeds support the Humane Society of the Black Hills, supporting the care of 5,000 animals. The public is also encouraged to drop off donations of pet food.

Jimmy Hilton Pool
Jimmy Hilton Pool(KOTA)

Humane Society has a few rules for the event: dogs must be under their owner’s supervision and control at all times; dogs can swim freely but humans cannot go in the water above their knees; and owners are asked to pick up after their pets to keep the pool area neat and clean.

“This event is our biggest summer fundraiser and keeps people in the community talking throughout the year. Everyone has a blast. It’s a great way for the dogs to cool off and donations from the event support the shelter’s programs. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Caitlin Ausmann, resource development specialist for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Steven Hoffenberg, left, is escorted by FBI agents in a Little Rock, Ark., parking garage after...
Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

Latest News

Wind Cave accepting applications for firewood sales at Elk Mountain Campground
Rapid City
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
$2.4 million Bridge Improvement Grant awarded
Samuel Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of...
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status