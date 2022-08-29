AG Vargo says he’s waiting on an official word from GAB before deciding weather or not to recuse himself

By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was reported this past week that the state’s Government Accountability Board was ready to refer a complaint against Governor Kristi Noem back to the Attorney General’s office.

The complaint alleges that Noem improperly used the state airplane for personal reasons, including to build her profile across the country.

Noem has denied those allegations on several occasions.

Since the decision came to light, a group of bipartisan lawmakers has called for Noem-appointed Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from the matter.

Vargo says in an exclusive interview with KOTA Territory News, that he has not received any official statement from the GAB yet, although he expects to sometime soon.

He adds he won’t decide whether or not to recuse himself until he hears more.

”I obviously understand it’s important that my office be non-partisan, and that we avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety,” Vargo said.

The other complaint being investigated by the GAB regards Noem’s alleged abuse of office by allowing her daughter to to have an extra opportunity to obtain a real estate appraiser license after allegedly failing to meet federal requirements.

