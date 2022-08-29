$2.4 million Bridge Improvement Grant awarded

Local governments have three years to expend the grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 44 Preliminary Bridge Improvement Grants totaling approximately $2.4 million on Thursday.

Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have three years to expend the grant. Counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan to receive a grant.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, grant recipients are Aurora County, Beadle County, city of Belle Fourche, city of Bristol, Brookings County, city of Brookings, Butte County, Custer County, Day County, Grant County, Hand County, Hanson County, Hughes County, Hutchinson County, Lake County, Lincoln County, Lyman County, Meade County, city of Mitchell, city of Rapid City, Sanborn County, Sully County, Tripp County, Turner County, and Yankton County.

Forty-five applications totaling $2.47 million were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Six cities submitted six applications and 20 counties submitted 39 applications.

Applications for the next round of the BIG program are due Jan. 2, 2023, for the Preservation and Replacement categories.

Find additional information regarding the BIG program on the SDDOT website at Bridge Improvement Grants - South Dakota Department of Transportation page.

