We will start to dry out and warm up after this weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Severe thunderstorms will be possible for some locations in Montana and the extreme Northwestern portions of the Black Hills for this afternoon and into this evening. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s for some locations with thunderstorms possible early on those will eventually clear out leaving us with mostly clear skies for tonight. Sunday we will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the region with sunny skies and some windy conditions.

We will start to dry out and warm up after this weekend. Highs will start in the low 80s then start to warm up into the 90s by the middle of the week.

