One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award.

Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW Isetta. Painted on the only door of the car is a colorful butterfly. The wings of the butterfly will take you flying down the highway coasting at around 45 miles per hour. The little car has always been a favorite part of Jennings’s childhood and as he grew up, he told the owner that he wanted to buy it.

“As a nine-year-old kid, me and my buddy used to play in this thing in his dad’s garage, Gene’s garage. And that [the car] had been in that garage for all these years I knew it was there I was wanted to have that car,” said Jennings, the owner of the car.

The BMW Isetta wasn’t running a couple of days before the big event, but Jennings did some fiddling with the car, and it started up just in time.

