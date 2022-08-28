One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites

The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.
The "cutest car" award given to Leonard Jennings of Wyoming.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award.

Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW Isetta. Painted on the only door of the car is a colorful butterfly. The wings of the butterfly will take you flying down the highway coasting at around 45 miles per hour. The little car has always been a favorite part of Jennings’s childhood and as he grew up, he told the owner that he wanted to buy it.

“As a nine-year-old kid, me and my buddy used to play in this thing in his dad’s garage, Gene’s garage. And that [the car] had been in that garage for all these years I knew it was there I was wanted to have that car,” said Jennings, the owner of the car.

The BMW Isetta wasn’t running a couple of days before the big event, but Jennings did some fiddling with the car, and it started up just in time.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noordermeer Soccer Field was damaged in an act of vandalism.
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a meeting Thursday regarding the...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

Latest News

A young kid rides their Strider Bike around the Outdoor Campus - West in Rapid City
Discovery Ride, the icing on the cake at Strider Fest
Collin Duprel of the Libertarian Party is the only one on the ballot running against...
Libertarian U.S. House candidate speaks to Penn. Co. Democrats
Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes. As the prevalence of the disease...
Device helps woman cope with diabetes
.
Smith on GAB