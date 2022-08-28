Libertarian U.S. House candidate speaks to Penn. Co. Democrats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Democratic Party held its monthly business meeting this week, and their guest speaker was Dusty Johnson’s opponent for U.S. House in Novembers election. The catch? He’s not even a Democrat.

Collin Duprel of the Libertarian Party is the only one on the ballot running against Johnson in the general election.

He’s hoping that Democrats in the state, who feel Johnson isn’t representing them in Washington D.C., can get behind his campaign.

He named some of the issues where him and more liberal voters can find common ground, and proposed forming a coalition to defeat Johnson.

”I recognize that as a Libertarian, I don’t have all the same viewpoints that you as democratic voters have, and I won’t pander or lie about those beliefs to get your votes,” Duprel said. “But what I will do is point out our common goals and attempt to earn you votes based on those common desires.”

Duprel was a speaker at this year’s state Democratic Convention in Fort Pierre.

