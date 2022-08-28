Discovery Ride, the icing on the cake at Strider Fest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind through your hair, sunglasses on, and the sound of a loud engine. It’s been a few weeks since the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but Strider Fest gave over 150 kids the chance to celebrate their bikes. Even if the sound of an engine came from the noise of a kid.

Strider Fest is a mix of competition and exploration. One day kids race at Main Street Square and the next exploring trails at the Outdoor Campus - West in Rapid City. The campus helps kids associate biking with outdoor exploration.

“Getting kids in touch with nature, with knowing that bike riding does not have to be a race, but it can also be fun exploring the environment, getting to know, you know being one with nature. Just getting outside and being outside is a super important part of biking,” said Ali Bice, events specialist at Strider Bikes.

Riding the trails at the outdoor campus, a scavenger hunt helps kids find each corner of the campus. “Have different plants or insects and things like that on the scavenger hunt, so that kiddos can look around in the area and just get familiar with, yeah, nature.”

Hidden along the trails were golden tickets, that gave kids a special prize. A fanny pack-like bag that attaches to their bag.

For some kids, the hills of the campus helped them build up major speed or practice wheelies. “If they want to do a few laps of the trail, they can do that too. So yeah, it’s just a nice day to enjoy the outdoors,” laughed Bice.

Biking all day wears off energy for the kids, but Bice says it can be great for meeting other families. “Have everyone feel the sense of community that we like to provide and also see others, meet other families that have kiddos on their Striders, so they can go out and ride again together.”

After the kids explore campus and ride some of the hills, Bice hopes the kids, “Feel confident to go on those trails, you know that they might not have explored if they didn’t have that training from a really young age.”

