Friday Night Hike, August 26, Part 2

Stevens tennis dominates in doubles, Howard holds of Canistota
Rapid City Stevens Tennis
Rapid City Stevens Tennis(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens Raiders girls tennis team continued to display excellence on the courts as they won two of three doubles flights in the Rapid City Invite. Plus, two of the best teams in South Dakota 9-man football squared off in what became one of the best matchups of the year. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

