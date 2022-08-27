Friday Night Hike, August, 26, Part 1

STM shuts out Spearfish, Douglas duels with Belle Fourche
Douglas Football
Douglas Football(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers lived up to their ranking as they kept Spearfish off the scoreboard. Plus, Douglas and Belle Fourche gave fans an entertaining battle as two first-year head coaches had their teams ready for gameday. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

