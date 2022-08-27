City officials still looking for feedback regarding affordable housing plans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing.

Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.

“The five-year strategic plan focuses funding aggressively towards new construction and the rehab of existing housing units. This is not a new problem, it’s a continued problem that we see to be more and more challenging. So, you’ll see that in the five-year strategic plan,” said Schuelke.

Rapid City officials are also seeking reviews and comments on the following plans:

The City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)



5-year strategic plan (Consolidated Plan)



the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan



Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI)



Copies of the plans are available at CDBG Program | Rapid City South Dakota (rcgov.org) or at the Community Enrichment Division at City Hall. You can also email your comments to abennett@msa-ps.com.

Comments will be received until 4 p.m. on September 19.

