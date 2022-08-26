More rain this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is expected this evening. Storms have already begun forming in Northeast Wyoming. Those storms will impact Rapid City around the same time we saw heavy rain yesterday. Some storms could be severe. The rain will clear out of our area after midnight and we will see mostly sunny skies by tomorrow morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer with highs mostly in the lower 90s. Highs throughout next week will mostly be in the 80s and we will also see very sunny skies for most of the week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.