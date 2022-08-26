Mixing marriage, comedy, magic at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central State’s Fair full schedule makes it difficult to decide what’s a “can’t miss.” But one act is all about comedy and magic.

The Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show has mastered mixing marriage with comedy and even magic.

The traveling couple met in Canada while in college, then got married, and now travel every summer to fairs performing their can’t miss act. In the show, the husband performs magic and the wife is the star extra, making sure she has the brightest light.

“It’s been great it’s a lot of husbands and wives can relate to us because we are married. That kind of comes through on stage, that’s why a lot of people like the show because of that, they can relate,” said Trevor Waters, performer in the show.

While making people crack up, they also have another act where they travel throughout the Central State’s Fairgrounds performing magic. And Lorena says her favorite thing about the fair is trying all of the food.

The couple will be performing at the fair through Saturday.

To follow the Canadian couple check them out on Facebook @TrevorLorenaComedyMagicShow.

