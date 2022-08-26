At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

