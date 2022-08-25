A young man is sentenced to effectively seven years for first-degree murder

Maxton Pfieffer
Maxton Pfieffer(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended.

Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty

The family is thankful for multiple parties involved during the difficult time, “Including the judge and his decision today. I think that he was very thoughtful and he did take into account both families. But I don’t think there are any winners,” said Trinity Scott, Ty Scott’s aunt.

Scott added moving forward as a family they decided to radiate Ty’s positive energy for their community. During Thanksgiving, the family hosts a community meal rather than with their family, because holidays are difficult, but they are still celebrating.

