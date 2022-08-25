Black Hills schools receive donations from local credit union

The School Supply Drive collected over 100,00 supplies for local schools.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible.

Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply Drive. Supplies were donated by the credit union’s members, the community, and area businesses across the state. Additionally, funds were raised through a community-wide caramel roll sale and staff silent auction.

“Well, it’s really reassuring that the community jumps in. They’re excited. When you haven’t bought school supplies in a long time it’s kind of fun to go out and buy different things that you haven’t gotten to do before, maybe not in quite some time. So kind of I think takes them back to the start of their own school year,” said Heidi Bulman, BHFCU community development officer.

The credit union collected more than 100,000 school supplies, which will be split between 70 schools in the Black Hills area.

