Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation

Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.
Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department.

Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission. As well as arresting Yellow Bird, police recovered two loaded pistols which were secured as “evidence.”

Rosebud police zeroed in on Yellow Bird after they received reports of a male brandishing a firearm from a vehicle in the Mission area. Police believed it was the Ford Taurus X involved in the Saturday shooting. Police tracked the car to the apartment where they made the arrest.

Police also arrested four other people from Rapid City, including Benita Cisneros who was identified as the Taurus driver.

Police did not find another man wanted for questioning about the shooting on Surfwood Drive. That man, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City, according to Rosebud police, left the reservation earlier in the day going to either Rapid City or the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Rochelle Janis, a 15-year-old Rapid City teen, is also being sought as a person of interested in Saturday’s homicide.

In a social media post, RCPD reminded people that anyone with information about them can call 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. “Both may be armed and should not be approached,” according to the police post.

Earlier Tuesday, the Rapid City Police Department stated that the Saturday homicide was probably related to gang activity but they did not provide additional details.

Before Saturday’s killings, Yellow Bird was already being sought by RCPD in the shooting of another teenager Aug. 17. That teen had a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

