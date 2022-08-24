More Storms Possible Today through Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a more active weather day as we have a moist and unstable airmass in place. There is a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. Hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will be possible.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 70s in spots.

Friday, a couple of more storms could form as the main trough moves through. We will see dry weather this weekend as a ridge aloft builds over the northern Rockies and plains.

