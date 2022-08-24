Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former NBA player Jalen Rose questioned why Americans use Mount Rushmore to “define greatness,” prompting U.S. House Representative Dusty Johnson to come to the defense of the national monument.

Johnson is pushing a bill that would prohibit any changes to the monument with no altering of the faces or changing the name.

We went to social media to ask our viewers who they agree with and some people continue to believe the monument is an “affront to Native Americans.” Others brought up the fact that many of the country’s founding fathers were slave owners.

Furthermore, the overwhelming sentiment is to leave Mount Rushmore as it is.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects

Latest News

Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribal leaders and government officials partnered together to expand...
$70 million given to Rosebud, Oglala Sioux Tribes for internet access
University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the NORC Center for Public Affairs...
South Dakotans believe safety, not more regulations when talking gun control
Despite the high cost of running a ranch or farm, owners only earn 16 cents from what they sell...
Farmers, ranchers don’t keep as much as consumers think