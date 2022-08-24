Authorities: 300 dogs seized on property were malnourished, suffered from injuries

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says two people were arrested Monday and 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case.
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities recovered 300 dogs after making an arrest of two people Monday in an animal cruelty case.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after being accused of felony animal abuse and neglect.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley as part of their investigation. The 300 dogs, of a variety of different breeds and ages, were found there.

Officials said they found the dogs in poor conditions. The kennels had dirt floors and were lined along the property. The dogs were in various states of malnutrition due to not being fed well, many dogs had injuries or untreated medical conditions.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed against the couple based on the determination of any other conditions for the dogs while being treated by a veterinarian.

The dogs will be kept on the property, KVVU reports, until Monday as nonprofits and shelters work with the authorities to develop a plan to adopt the dogs out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested in relation to gun incidents at the Central States Fair.
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
Robert Yellow Bird is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday night.
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
Former NBA Player questions Mount Rushmore as ‘greatness’
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing
FILE - During a full day of cross-examination Wednesday, the defense contended Charles Freeman...
Defense: Key government witness tried to extort R. Kelly
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school