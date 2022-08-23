As the sun sets, visitors at the Central States Fair ride the carnival rides

While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of...
While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities.

People of all ages flock to the carnival rides at the fair once the sun begins to set.

While smaller kids have the merry-go-rounds and tilt-a-whirls, those with a braver heart may try rides like the Kamikaze.

One fairgoer said that he’s surprised to see some younger children try the more intense rides.

”It’s really funny to get on rides like the Kamikaze or the Ali Baba and see someone who’s like, four or five years old get on when I was even scared to get on the tilt-a-whirl.”

The fair closes down at midnight every night this week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects

Latest News

Gracie is a stray cat that is about to be 3 years of age wanting to find her forever home.
Pet of the week: Queen cat Gracie
The Central States Fair saw a record breaking number of sales and admissions in the first...
Central States Fair is off to a good start
The City's Rapid Transit System is again offering the 'Youth Ride Free' program for the 2022-23...
Rapid City students once again get free rides to school
A crossing guard monitor escorts students across the street safely.
Watch school zone speed limits, crosswalks as students head back to class