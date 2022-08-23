RC Stevens girls soccer ready for another state title run

Raiders prepared to avenge 2021 State Championship loss
Stevens Soccer 8-22
Stevens Soccer 8-22(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing last year’s State Championship Game in a shootout, the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team is putting in the work to make sure they get back to the title game. Ben Burns spoke with the Raiders’ two senior captains, who are eager to help their younger teammates along the way this season.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects

Latest News

golf 8-22
Cobblers win RC Central Golf Invite
BHSU Soccer 8-21
Black Hills State soccer team hopeful for turnaround season
Rodeo 8-21
World’s top cowboys compete at Central States Fair
STM Soccer 8-19
Friday Night Hike, August 19, Part 2