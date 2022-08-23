RC Stevens girls soccer ready for another state title run
Raiders prepared to avenge 2021 State Championship loss
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing last year’s State Championship Game in a shootout, the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team is putting in the work to make sure they get back to the title game. Ben Burns spoke with the Raiders’ two senior captains, who are eager to help their younger teammates along the way this season.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.